Toggle navigation
KPRC AM 950 - Houston's More Stimulating Talk Radio
KPRC AM 950 - Houston's More Stimulating Talk Radio
Hosts
Walton & Johnson
Glenn Beck
STA Money Hour
Wellness Revolution
Matt Patrick
Joe Pags
Outlaw Dave
AD
The Pursuit of Happiness
What's On Tap Radio
The High-Tech Texan Show
All Shows
Podcasts & Media
News
Top Stories
Weather
Fox News
Top Sports Stories
NASCAR
Traffic
Community Events
Houston P.A.
Station Info
Program Schedule
Submit Community News
AM 950 Pix
Podcasts & Media
Walton & Johnson
STA Money Hour
Wellness Revolution
Matt Patrick
Outlaw Dave
50
Angry Justice
Auto Mojo
Beer Tips
Black Coffee Radio
Divorce Talk
Michael Garfield
Houston P.A.
Home Cents
Outdoors With Wheels
Producer Kenny
Pursuit of Texas
Real Estate U
Tech-byte
Third Coast
What's on Tap
Contests
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
'South Park' Creators To 'Back Off' Trump
Get The Latest From The Trump Administration!
Get Everything You Need To Know About Super Bowl LI!
Be strong, Matt Patrick!
previous
next
On-Air Now
5pm - 6pm
Bill O’Reilly Interviews Donald Trump Ahead Of Super Bowl LI
Countdown to Game Time
Man's Daily Vodka Intake Calcified His Pancreas
Your Ground Beef May Now Include Heart
Bill Gates So Rich He May Become World's First Trillionaire
How the 'Worst Pitch' Ever Became HBO's 'Girls'
Nun Says Sex Is Such a Gift That Even Mary Probably Had It
'SNL' and Melissa McCarthy Spoof White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer
Inside a Former Chocolate Factory: a 'Unicorn' and a Whole Lot of Pot
'Unimaginable' Radiation Detected in Fukushima Reactor
Priest Arrested on Drug, Child Pornography Charges
A Most Macabre Art Form on This Man's Back
x
See Full Playlist
KPRC AM 950
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from KPRC AM 950 to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.